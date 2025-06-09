Lucknow, In a bid to place Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist heritage on the world map, the Yogi Adityanath-led government organised a special six-day "Bodhi Yatra", which saw the participation of 50 delegates from five ASEAN countries. UP: 50 delegates from 5 ASEAN countries participated in six-day ‘Bodhi yatra’

As part of this mission, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, in association with the Union Ministry of External Affairs, organised the "Bodhi Yatra" under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework, an official statement said on Sunday.

The yatra, held from June 2 to June 7, aimed to showcase key destinations within the state's Buddhist circuit.

A 50-member delegation from five ASEAN nations Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam participated in the tour. The group included Buddhist monks, travel agents, and social media influencers.

UP's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh is committed to promote its rich Buddhist heritage on a global platform.

The recently held 'Bodhi Yatra' aimed to showcase major Buddhist sites like Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kushinagar and Sarnath, as well as Varanasi, Lucknow, and Agra to the world tourism map, he said.

He informed that during the trip, the visiting delegation explored important sites such as the Ananda Bodhi Tree, Jetavana Monastery, Piprahwa Stupa, Mahaparinirvana Stupa, Dhamek Stupa, Ashokan Pillar, and several Buddhist museums.

Jaiveer Singh added that the state government has focused on improving infrastructure, enhancing tourist facilities, and preserving the cultural significance of these sacred places.

Earlier in Lucknow, the international delegation met CM Adityanath and learned about Uttar Pradesh's rich and deeply rooted Buddhist heritage.

The Tourism Department extended a warm welcome with traditional hospitality and special presentations, showcasing the spiritual and cultural significance of each site on the 'Bodhi Yatra' itinerary.

Business-to-business meetings were also held during the 'Bodhi Yatra', helping strengthen tourism and cultural ties between India and Southeast Asian countries.

The Tourism Minister said that this effort will not only bring global recognition to UP's Buddhist legacy, but also boost tourism and contribute to the state's economic growth.

