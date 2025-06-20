Rampur , A 55-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district allegedly married a woman who was initially engaged to his 17-year-old son, leaving his family shocked and distraught, officials said on Friday. UP: 55-year-old man marries woman once engaged to his 17-year-old son

The incident occurred recently in Bansnagali village and came to light on Thursday following the family's claims.

Shakeel, a father of six and grandfather to three, frequently communicated with a 22-year-old woman, Ayesha , from a nearby village, after their daughter's wedding last month, his wife Shabana said.

When questioned, Shakeel claimed he was arranging Ayesha's marriage with his son, Aman .

Initially, the family resisted the union citing both financial constraints and Aman's age, but Shabana alleged that Shakeel forced the match by being verbally and physically aggressive.

Aman, however, said that he grew suspicious of his father's behaviour after noticing frequent calls between him and Ayesha.

"Once, I checked his phone and found some objectionable content involving him," Aman explained, adding that he later refused to proceed with the wedding.

Last week, Shakeel left for Delhi on the pretext of work. He later called his wife and other family members from the capital to inform them that he had married Ayesha.

"The woman who was supposed to be my daughter-in-law has now become my husband's wife," Shabana said, expressing her distress over the situation and the fact that she now shares her home with someone who was once considered a prospective daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, the police say that no complaint has been filed, so far, in the matter.

"We are aware of the incident, but no formal complaint has been received, so far," Bhota Station House Officer Amar Singh Rathore said on Friday.

"If any aggrieved party comes forward, action will be taken as per the law," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.