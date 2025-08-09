Varanasi , Manju Devi didn't want her brother, Saurabh Gupta, to visit on Raksha Bandhan this year, not when Varanasi was flooded. However, determined to celebrate the festival, he took a boat and navigated through the waters to reach his sister. UP: Amid floods, man takes boat to meet sister on Raksha Bandhan

"My sister told me not to come because of the floods, but since Raksha Bandhan is a once-a-year occasion, I made the trip. I took a boat to get to her place," Gupta said.

Although the water level of the Ganga River has been decreasing in Varanasi district, the difficulties for those in flooded areas and nearby rural regions continue. The flood has inundated about 80 per cent of the crops in the surrounding villages.

Sampurnanand, a resident of Ramana in Varanasi district, mentioned that farmers in his village primarily depend on vegetable crops. Claiming that crops such as bitter gourd, beans, sponge gourd, brinjal, and papaya have been submerged, leaving farmers feeling disappointed due to their financial losses, he called for compensation and immediate cleanup of the affected areas.

Chandrakant Singh, a resident of Hukulganj, shared similar concerns, noting that his family had to move to the second floor of their home as water levels began to rise. He mentioned that women are using boats to reach their brothers to tie rakhis.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Ganga river came down to 69.8 metres on Saturday morning, whereas the danger mark is set at 71.262 metres.

Sandeep Srivastava, the Public Relations Officer of Varanasi Municipal Corporation, stated that the Municipal Corporation is working urgently in the flood-affected areas. As floodwaters recede, employees are focused on cleaning, followed by the spraying of bleaching powder. Subsequently, sodium hypochlorite is sprayed using a machine to protect residents from flies, mosquitoes, and the diseases they may carry.

A total of 24 flood relief camps have been established, accommodating 4,500 displaced individuals. Teams from the District Administration, Police, NDRF, and Water Police are working together. The flood relief team is continually in contact with affected residents to assist, District Magistrate Satendra Kumar said.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Registration, Stamp and Court Fee, Ravindra Jaiswal, visited flood victims living in relief camps at the Ram Janaki Temple, Dhelvariya, Savitri Lawn, Saraiya, Shailputri Temple and Mauja Hall, Chitrakoot School.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.