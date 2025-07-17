Gonda , As part of its ongoing investigation into the high-profile religious conversion case in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, a team of UP Anti-Terrorist Squad visited Gonda district to trace a suspected aide of the main accused, Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, officials said Thursday. UP ATS looks for Chhangur's aide, collects documents after learning of his death

The ATS arrived on Wednesday in search of Ramzan, whose name had surfaced during the investigation into Jalaluddin's network. However, the team was informed that Ramzan passed away last year. The ATS then gathered relevant documents and information before returning, according to sources.

The sources said Ramzan, of Retwagadha village, was previously involved in playing the dhol at religious and cultural events like qawwalis and jagrans. In 2023, he went to Azamgarh with his brother for a programme, where members of the Bajrang Dal allegedly disrupted the event over conversion-related suspicions.

Police intervened, filed an FIR and sent Ramzan to jail. After spending nearly eight months in prison, he was released on bail on January 3, 2024.

His family claimed that he had been unwell since his release and eventually died on March 4, 2024.

After learning about Ramzan's death and gathering relevant details about him, the ATS team also collected information about his namesake, from a nearby hamlet, who was questioned by the counterterrorism unit in April.

While there has been no official confirmation from local police about the investigation, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said that the ATS operates independently and only shares information with the civil police when necessary.

He assured that any required cooperation would be extended to the agency.

Jalaluddin, whose real name is Karimulla Shah, hails from Balrampur and is alleged to be a mastermind of an "illegal" religious conversion racket operating in the state.

Jalaluddin, his son Mehboob and associates Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Neetu alias Nasreen were arrested by the UP ATS recently, and they are currently lodged in jail.

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the self-styled preacher's funding and links, has noted that he amassed funds worth about ₹106 crore, mostly from the Middle East, in 40 bank accounts linked to him and his associates.

The agency alleged that Jalaluddin had established an "extensive network" that was operating from the premises of the 'Chand Auliya Dargah' in Balrampur, where he regularly organised "large" gatherings attended by both Indian and foreign nationals.

