Lucknow, In a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that those who divide the society in the name of caste are the same people, who bowed down to the mafia and mortgaged power while in authority. UP CM Adityanath targets Samajwadi Party for creating caste divisions

Speaking at a function held in the Lok Bhavan here on the eve of Daanveer Bhamashah Jayanti and Vyapari Kalyan Diwas, the chief minister lashed out at those who create caste divisions.

"Those who divide the society in the name of caste are the same people who, while in power, bowed down to the mafia and mortgaged power. Those who do vote bank politics in the name of caste are still roaming around and dividing the society," said Adityanath.

"Earlier they used to extort money in the name of jobs, now they are dividing in the name of caste. That is why I say 'bantoge to katoge, ek rahoge to nek rahoge' ," he added.

The chief minister also called for adopting the ideals of Bhamashah and keeping the society free from caste divisions.

Describing traders as an important part of nation building, Adityanath reiterated the double engine government's commitment for their security, respect and welfare.

He also spoke on the support of King Chamarajendra Wadiyar of Mysore and King Ajit Singh of Khetri in sending Swami Vivekananda to the Chicago Religious Conference.

Referring to the scholarship given by King Sayajirao Gaekwad of Vadodara to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar for foreign studies, the chief minister said, "This support was done with 'saatvik' and positive feelings, as a result of which the world got gems like Vivekananda and Ambedkar."

Throwing light on the life and contribution of Bhamashah, Adityanath said, "Bhamashah was born on June 29, 1547 in Rajasthan. He was made the 'mahamantri' due to his business acumen and loyalty towards the Mewar dynasty. When Maharana Pratap faced a shortage of resources in the battle of Haldighati, Bhamashah dedicated his entire property to Maharana."

"With this cooperation, Maharana Pratap took back the forts of Mewar and Chittorgarh from Akbar's army...This sacrifice of Bhamashah is a symbol of the spirit of 'Nation First'," he added.

"He had said that this property has been acquired from the country itself and it is his duty to dedicate it to the country. Whenever Maharana Pratap will be discussed, Daanveer Bhamashah will also be remembered," Adityanath said.

The chief minister highlighted that a brutal murder of a trader took place in Lucknow and a jeweller was shot in Sultanpur in 2016, the incidents that occurred under a regime which provided shelter to criminals.

He said the security of both traders and women has been treated as paramount under his administration.

"We made it clear that anyone who endangers their safety will face strict consequences. Yamraj will cut their ticket," Adityanath said.

When action was taken against miscreants, those who once thrived on caste-based politics began shedding crocodile tears, he added.

Adityanath also spoke about the "One District One Product" scheme, which he said has boosted traditional industries and generated employment for millions.

He criticised the previous regimes for promoting "One District One Mafia", which, according to him, led to a complete breakdown in law and order.

Adityanath reaffirmed that the double-engine government is committed to protecting the interests of traders and ensuring their safety and prosperity.

He instructed the GST department to organise annual felicitation ceremonies for the top 10 GST-paying traders in the state capital and the top 10 in each district.

The chief minister also announced that any GST-paying trader, who suffers an accident will be given ₹10 lakh in assistance from the government on this day.

Adityanath called on traders to join the government's efforts for environmental protection.

"River rejuvenation and plantation drives are ongoing in every district. Traders and business organisations should actively participate," he urged.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, he said, "Wealth has three destinations charity , consumption or destruction . Charity offered at the right time, to the right cause, to the country, brings glory for generations. Bhamashah's noble charity became the foundation of Mewar's freedom."

On the occasion, Adityanath visited an exhibition showcasing the life of Bhamashah.

He also presented the Bhamashah Samman to the state's top revenue-contributing traders and honoured several others for their exemplary contributions to society.

In a symbolic gesture of respect, the trader community presented the chief minister with a mace , the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

