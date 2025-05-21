Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure a vigilant, sensitive and alert administrative system in educational institutions catering to the differently-abled. UP CM calls for vigilance in institutes catering to differently-abled, emphasises student safety

He also said that Divyang Rehabilitation Centres should be established at all 18 divisional headquarters of the state to provide accessible local services related to rehabilitation, education, and skill development

Chairing a review meeting of the Divyangjan Shaskhaktikaran and backward welfare departments, he warned against attempts by certain elements to mislead students under the guise of support.

Highlighting the need for strict background checks, he said external organisations proposing assistance to these institutions should only be allowed after thorough verification.

“We must be completely vigilant to ensure the safety and psychosocial protection of students,” he added.

Adityanath ordered a comprehensive inspection of all childhood day-care centres, mental asylum homes, integrated schools, and special schools such as 'Mamta', 'Sparsh', and 'Sanket'.

Vacant teaching posts in special schools should be filled promptly, and until regular appointments are made, services of eligible youth should be engaged through other arrangements, the chief minister said.

He suggested offering weightage to these candidates in future recruitment processes.

During the meeting, Adityanath emphasised the need for transparent and technologically equipped welfare programmes that ensure timely benefits for targeted recipients.

Citing the state’s commitment to the welfare of differently-abled persons, the chief minister said the department’s budget has increased over tenfold in the past eight years.

Officials informed that under the Divyangjan Pension Scheme, ₹1,300 crore has been disbursed to 11.04 lakh beneficiaries, while around 12,000 leprosy-affected persons are receiving monthly assistance of ₹3,000.

He directed that a state-wide campaign be launched to identify eligible individuals not receiving pensions and weed out ineligible beneficiaries.

Officials said in the last financial year, ₹28.93 crore was spent on distributing assistive devices like tricycles, wheelchairs, and Braille kits to 35,136 beneficiaries.

Besides, 270 severely disabled persons received motorised tricycles under a scheme that offers up to ₹2 lakh in assistance.

The CM urged coordination with MPs and MLAs to support the motorised tricycle scheme through their local development funds.

The meeting was informed that over 31 lakh differently-abled individuals availed of the free travel facility in state-run buses in the last fiscal.

