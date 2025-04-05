Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the state will no longer play in the hands of casteist and mafia forces, and will lead the country's economy with the vision of a developed India, a statement said. UP CM inaugurates 107 development projects worth ₹ 1,640 crore in Gorakhpur

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 107 development projects worth more than ₹1,640 crore in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said that due to the vision of the prime minister, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the growth engine of the country's economy since 2017.

He said, "Today's Uttar Pradesh will no longer play in the hands of casteist, familyist and mafiaist forces, but will become the leading state of the country's economy by competing healthily to realize the vision of a developed India."

On this occasion, he inaugurated the first phase of Ramgarhtal Ring Road , a multi-dimensional Carnival of Dreams Park in the Ramgarhtal area, a multi-storey residential scheme Goraksha Enclave. He laid the foundation stone of a world-class convention centre.

Also, the foundation stone of many other development projects of GDA was laid and inaugurated.

In a public meeting organised at Champa Devi Park Ground, the chief minister said that the difference between the current double-engine government that thinks of running the development process uninterrupted and the previous governments is that the "previous governments were fighting for the family. They were working for the family."

"They were looting the resources of the state. In the previous governments, there was no electricity, the roads were full of potholes," he said.

According to an official statement, taking a dig at the previous governments of the opposition, Yogi said that "before the festivals and celebrations, there used to be silence, there was apprehension in the houses of the people that who knows what will happen when? Now, festivals and celebrations of anyone, are being celebrated peacefully. People become a part of the events with enthusiasm and excitement in a peaceful manner."

Yogi said that 25 crore people have no problem with the progress of the state, but the "rioters and their masters are worried because their business has been ruined in a completely safe Uttar Pradesh with growing trade, businessmen, security of sisters and daughters. They are harbouring venom against Uttar Pradesh."

Adityanath said that in an environment of security, UP has emerged as the best destination for investment in the country and the world. Discussing the development of Gorakhpur, he said that New Gorakhpur City is being built for five lakh people.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.