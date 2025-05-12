Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes to the people of the state on Buddha Purnima and said the life of Lord Buddha inspires one to commit to self-realisation and selfless service. UP CM, opposition leaders greet people on Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of the Buddha.

Other leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati extended their greetings to the people and wished for their well-being.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all people of the state on the auspicious occasion of 'Buddha Purnima'! The life of Lord Buddha inspires self-realization and selfless service."

"Let us all pledge to build a harmonious and peaceful society by following the path of meditation, compassion and co-existence of Lord Buddha," he said.

Extending his greetings on this occasion, Maurya said on X, "This day has a special importance in the religious and spiritual tradition of India... On this auspicious occasion may the teachings of the Buddha, the path of compassion, co-existence and truth illuminate our lives. Let us all follow the path of restraint and service shown by Lord Buddha."

Pathak in a post on the platform exhorted people to move on the path of restraint and service shown by the Buddha.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted an image of Lord Buddha with his message on X greeting people on the occasion.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati paid homage to "Tathagata Gautam Buddha who earned India the title of Jagadguru by spreading the light of truth, non-violence and humanity in the world".

"True Rajdharma is to make people's lives happy and prosperous by following the path shown by Tathagata Gautam Buddha. Neighbouring countries should also take inspiration from this. Also, the country will become self-reliant and great only by following the principle of 'Upp Deepo Bhava' which means to be educated, to rise and be one's own light," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.