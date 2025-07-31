Chitrakoot , Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the occasion of Tulsi Jayanti celebrations here, paid tribute to Tulsidas, highlighting his unwavering devotion to Lord Ram amidst the political complexities of his time. UP CM pays tribute to Tulsidas on 500th birth anniversary celebration in Chitrakoot

Marking the 500th birth anniversary of the revered saint, the Chief Minister emphasised Tulsidas’s role in awakening public consciousness through faith and cultural resistance.

"Five hundred years ago, when this village might have been grappling with a lack of resources and hardships, a divine soul was born and, in his childhood, dedicated himself to the feet of Prabhu Shri Ram," he said.

Drawing a contrast with the times, he noted, "In that period, when Akbar's empire was expanding and there was a scramble for positions in the court, Tulsidas dedicated himself not to the service of any courtier, but solely to the devotion of Prabhu Shri Ram."

In a statement, he added, "Tulsidas emerged as a wonderful confluence of devotion, power, and awakening public consciousness—choosing the path of defiance not through the sword, but through Ramlila and Ramcharitmanas."

Referring to the political dynamics of that era, Adityanath remarked, "Akbar presented a soft face of his rule, but the cruelty behind it is still visible to us today. The tradition of saints at that time firmly resisted it."

He expressed gratitude to Jagatguru Rambhadracharya and revered Murari Bapu for inviting him to this historic, spiritual, and cultural event. During the ceremony, propagators of Ramkatha were honoured with the Tulsi Award and the Ratnavali Award.

Recalling his visit to Mauritius, Adityanath shared how, during the era of slavery, when Indians were taken there as labourers, Ramcharitmanas became their sole support.

"They were uneducated, but through the Manas, they kept their culture alive," he said.

He noted that today, descendants of those labourers have become heads of state, and Ramcharitmanas remains central to worship in their homes.

"Some people deliberately try to make revered saints controversial. Those whose own lives are controversial are the ones who do this," he said, criticising attempts to malign saints.

He concluded that while such individuals would continue to create obstacles, there must be a collective effort to protect Sanatan Dharma and preserve India's rich heritage, without being deterred by such attempts.

