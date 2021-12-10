UP CM Yogi announces 50 lakh aid to IAF Wing Cdr Prithvi Chauhan's family

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced ₹50 lakh aid for the Agra-based family of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan (42), who was killed after the Mi17V5 chopper of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Prithvi was the pilot of the ill-fated helicopter.

Adityanath said that a state government job would be provided to a family member of Prithvi, and an institution in Uttar Pradesh will also be named after him.

“His last rites will be done in Agra with state honours,” Adityanath told news agency ANI, adding that he also prays for the recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh who is the lone survivor of the chopper crash.

Prithvi was supposed to go home in Agra in January, his father Surendra Singh aged 74 said on Thursday. Remembering his only son as a caring child, Singh said he spoke with Prithvi a few days before regarding an appointment in the military hospital for the Wing Commander's mother for her eye issues.

Prithvi's family learnt about his untimely demise via news channels, Singh told news agency PTI. The Wing Commander's eldest sister saw the news on television and called her brother, but the phone was turned off. She then rang up Prithvi's wife Kamini, who confirmed the unfortunate news.

Prithvi's family was originally based in Madhya Pradesh where he attended the Sainik School in Rewa and got selected at the National Defence Academy (NDA). In 2006, the family moved to Agra where Singh started a bakery business, according to a PTI report.

At the time of death, Prithvi was posted at the IAF station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He has been survived by his wife Kamini (40), daughter (12), and son (7).

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the Centre has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the crash in which the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other Armed Forces personnel, including Prithvi, were killed.

The IAF on Friday said that “uninformed speculation” over the helicopter crash may be avoided till the probe report arrives in order to “respect the dignity of the deceased.”