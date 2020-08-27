UP cops begin probe after Cong MLA’s grandmother accuses her of harassment

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:22 IST

Uttar Pradesh police have started a probe after Congress lawmaker from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh’s grandmother Kamla Singh lodged a complaint accusing the MLA of harassing her over a property issue.

Rae Bareli’s superintendent of police Swapnil Mamgain has tasked additional SP Nityanand Rai to probe the octogenarian’s charge against her granddaughter.

“The complaint (against the MLA) was received by Rae Bareli city Kotwali police on August 10. It is over property dispute and harassment. An additional SP has been asked to probe the allegations. But so far neither the complainant nor any of her family or associates have turned up to record their statements,” Mamgain said on Thursday.

No FIR has been registered in this regard so far, the police said. In her complaint to the police, 85-year-old Kamla Singh, who lives in Lalupur Chauhan village of Maharajganj, has accused Aditi and some other relatives of barging into her house on December 30, 2019 and threatening her with dire consequences if she did not transfer her property in their name.

While the Congress MLA did not respond to calls, sources close to her said she did not want to speak as it was a family matter. All attempts to talk to the octogenarian have been unsuccessful so far, they said.

“She would rather avoid talking about it in the media. It’s a family matter and she would rather prefer not to go public on this subject,” the source said.

However, Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress, upset with Aditi Singh for ‘edging closer’ to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleged that Aditi was affected by ‘BJP culture’.

“Now that Aditi Singh is in BJP, she would obviously show some signs of them. Respecting elders isn’t taught in the BJP,” the Congress tweeted.

Hitting back, UP BJP secretary Chandramohan said, “It’s shameful and disgusting that the Congress is choosing to turn a family matter into a political one. Which party Aditi ji belongs to is immaterial. She is a woman and an MLA and the matter is personal. It seems the Congress has lost all morality.”