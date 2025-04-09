Menu Explore
UP: Couple elopes leaving spouses, nine children behind

PTI |
Apr 09, 2025 11:38 PM IST

UP: Couple elopes leaving spouses, nine children behind

Siddharthnagar, A couple having an extramarital affair eloped and tied the knot, leaving their spouses and a total of nine children behind. Both families learned of the marriage through a Facebook post.

UP: Couple elopes leaving spouses, nine children behind
UP: Couple elopes leaving spouses, nine children behind

About a week ago, Geeta, a resident of Mahariya village and a mother of five, eloped with Gopal, a father of four from the same village.

The news of their marriage came to light on April 5 when some villagers saw their wedding pictures on Gopal’s Facebook account.

The villagers informed Geeta's husband, Shrichand, and Gopal's wife about the pictures.

Until then, Geeta's in-laws believed she had gone to her parents' house following a disagreement in the family.

The Facebook photos triggered chaos and disbelief within both families.

Shrichand said he earns a living by selling vada pav in Mumbai but recently had been staying at home to support his family.

He alleged that Geeta absconded with 90,000 of his hard-earned savings and all the jewelry from their home. "I have also approached the police to register a complaint regarding the matter.”

Meanwhile, Gopal's wife is also grappling with the situation and caring for her four children.

She claimed that Gopal did not contribute to the family's expenses and was abusive.

Declaring her husband "dead", she said Gopal can live wherever he wants, but “my children should receive their rightful share for maintenance and he should be financially responsible for their upbringing".

Station House Officer of Siddharth Nagar Police Station Anuj Singh said that he is aware of the incident but has not yet received any complaints.

"If we receive any complaint regarding the matter, action will be taken as per law," the SHO said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP: Couple elopes leaving spouses, nine children behind
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
