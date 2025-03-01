A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi has sentenced a 17-year-old boy to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in 2023, PTI reported on Saturday. Christian, the mastermind behind this elaborate ruse, wielded his gavel to pass judgments in favour of his clients.(Pexels/Image for representation)

The order was passed by an additional district Judge (POCSO), Madhu Dogra, on Friday.

Special Public Prosecutor Kauleshwar Nath Pandey said that the court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict, who is 17 years and six months.

He has been sent to a juvenile home in Mirzapur district and after attaining adulthood, he will be transferred to the district jail to serve the remainder of the sentence, he said, reported PTI.

According to Manglik, in the afternoon of November 25, 2023, when the girl's parents were not in the house, the neighbourhood boy raped her.

He then raped her for three days and also threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone about the incident, the police officer said.

Days after the incident, when the girl started complaining about feeling unwell, her mother took her to a hospital where it was revealed that she was pregnant, Manglik said, according to PTI.

The girl had to undergo an abortion on March 29, 2024, and two days later, she filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the girl's complaint, a case was registered against the 17-year-old under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and the POCSO Act.

(Inputs from PTI)