Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP court sentences 17-yr-old to 20 yrs of prison for raping, impregnating minor

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2025 11:28 PM IST

The boy raped her for three days and also threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone about the incident.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi has sentenced a 17-year-old boy to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in 2023, PTI reported on Saturday.

Christian, the mastermind behind this elaborate ruse, wielded his gavel to pass judgments in favour of his clients.(Pexels/Image for representation)
Christian, the mastermind behind this elaborate ruse, wielded his gavel to pass judgments in favour of his clients.(Pexels/Image for representation)

The order was passed by an additional district Judge (POCSO), Madhu Dogra, on Friday.

Special Public Prosecutor Kauleshwar Nath Pandey said that the court also imposed a fine of 50,000 on the convict, who is 17 years and six months.

He has been sent to a juvenile home in Mirzapur district and after attaining adulthood, he will be transferred to the district jail to serve the remainder of the sentence, he said, reported PTI.

According to Manglik, in the afternoon of November 25, 2023, when the girl's parents were not in the house, the neighbourhood boy raped her.

He then raped her for three days and also threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone about the incident, the police officer said.

Days after the incident, when the girl started complaining about feeling unwell, her mother took her to a hospital where it was revealed that she was pregnant, Manglik said, according to PTI.

The girl had to undergo an abortion on March 29, 2024, and two days later, she filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the girl's complaint, a case was registered against the 17-year-old under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and the POCSO Act.

(Inputs from PTI)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On