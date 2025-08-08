Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna on Friday chaired a state-wide review meeting through video conferencing with senior police officials, focusing on the handling of public grievances, cybercrime, and the quality of police training. UP DGP holds review meet on grievances, cybercrime, training; stresses accountability

According to a statement, the DGP began by reiterating his 10 key priorities for the force, noting that their effective achievement depends on three core pillars — technology, training, and specialised talent. He reviewed progress on each priority in sequence, stressing that the agenda must be pursued with precision and accountability.

On public grievance redressal, Krishna emphasised that evaluations must be based on data and measurable outcomes. Using a comparative presentation of complaint resolution figures from the Integrated Grievance Redress System , he directed senior officers to personally review cases regularly.

"The performance of senior officials and district police chiefs would be judged on the timeliness and quality of grievance disposal, and in turn, they must evaluate their station house officers on the same basis," the DGP said.

"Police stations must create an environment where citizens feel comfortable lodging complaints, with strict measures to keep undesirable elements out," he added.

He called for a "laser focus" on resolving grievances effectively.

Turning to cybercrime, Krishna noted a sharp rise in such offences since the COVID-19 pandemic and urged that the UP Police’s capacity be upgraded accordingly. He instructed that cyber cells at all police stations be strengthened within the next 15 days, with only skilled and knowledgeable personnel appointed to them. Training through the CyTrain portal of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre should be widely adopted, with visible results expected within the same timeframe.

He also called for increased use of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal by cyber cells at both station and district levels, with prompt action on complaints received through it.

The DGP announced that a standard operating procedure for this portal would soon be issued from headquarters.

Discussing training, Krishna described it as a daily priority and an attitude, not merely an activity.

He directed senior officers to ensure quality training in districts and PAC units during their visits, covering both operational and situational readiness.

Training, he stressed, is a command responsibility that senior officers must directly oversee. He also urged them to maintain up-to-date knowledge of law, forensics, and technology.

The DGP revealed that police headquarters is categorising all UP Police personnel according to their skills, qualifications, and specialisations, and that in future, assignments will be based on these capabilities, according to the statement.

Concluding the meeting, he urged officers to bring about improvements and changes in work culture, and to ensure the strict implementation of all circulars and directives issued by headquarters.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.