UP doctor feted for saving Indian Army officer’s life

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:32 IST

In a rare gesture of gratitude, the mother of a colonel in the Indian Army honoured chest specialist Dr Anil Kapoor in an event organised at the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) hall in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Thursday for saving the life of her son who was seriously injured in a road mishap recently.

Dr Neera, the colonel’s mother is a lecturer in a degree college in the state. Her son met with an accident on the night of August 16 and sustained serious injuries besides getting trapped inside his car. Dr Anil Kapoor, who was returning home, happened to see the damaged car and stopped. He tried to seek help from passersby but no one halted.

Then Dr Kapoor somehow pulled out the injured person and took him to the nearby civil hospital where he was given first aid. He also informed his family about the accident and thereafter accompanied them to the military hospital where the injured colonel was admitted.

Expressing her gratitude for Dr Kapoor, Dr Neera said timely medical assistance provided to his son saved his life. She called upon people to extend their help to accident victims during the ‘Golden Hour’ (the first hour of the mishap) which enhances their chances of survival.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Kapoor said road accidents have been a major cause of concern in the Indian subcontinent. He said 50 percent of fatalities could be avoided if the victims were taken to a hospital in the first hour of the accidents. Speaking on the occasion, IMA secretary Dr Anil Nausaran said Dr Kapoor had saved the lives of many accident victims in the past too.