UP election: Dynasts only care for their vote bank, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Opposition parties of doing vote-bank politics and claimed that “dynasts” did not pay attention to the “mountain-like problems” faced by Muslim women due to “evil practices like triple talaq”.

“Those who say that they have families, I want to ask these dynasts why didn’t they worry about the pain of my Muslim sisters and daughters and their families when they were forced to return to their father’s home,” Modi said at an election rally in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for Barabanki and Ayodhya districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The assembly segments of the two districts will go to polls on February 27 in the fifth phase of the seven-phase elections. Polling for the fourth phase of the elections in the state was held on Wednesday. The votes will be counted on March 10.

“The dynasts always bothered for their ‘vote bank’ but shut their eyes on the mountain-like problems faced by the Muslim women due to triple talaq practice,” he added.

His remarks were seen as a veiled jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who has been targeting celibate chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Yes, we aren’t family people, but we understand the plight of families because for us the entire Uttar Pradesh and the entire country is family,” Modi said, adding, “It is our government that freed these Muslim sisters from the vicious cycle of triple talaq.”

He continued his attack on the opposition parties, claiming they are rattled as the poor people, who have benefited from various welfare schemes including free ration during Covid-19 pandemic, are carrying the BJP’s victory flag.

Modi said increasing the safety and dignity of daughters has always been the priority of the double-engine government (a reference to the BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre). He highlighted the large-scale recruitment of women in Uttar Pradesh Police as well as in the paramilitary forces and the army.

“Today, daughters are giving protection to the country and society by becoming commandos in maximum numbers. Around 6-7 years ago the number of women police personnel in our country was only 1.10 lakh. Now the number of women police personnel has reached above 2.25 lakh,” he said.

Later in the day, he also held a poll rally in UP’s Kaushambi district, which will go to polls on February 27.

The PM accused the “dynast” politicians from the Opposition parties of “stealing” the ration of the poor during their rule. But, the BJP ended their game, Modi said. “We brought in ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’. Now people of Kaushambi can use their ration cards anywhere in the country.”

Taking a dig at Opposition leaders, the PM said that the “mausami” (seasonal) leaders disappeared during the Covid-19 peak, reappeared at the time of the election and will again disappear after election results will be announced.

“You got to see ‘mausami’ leaders in Covid who disappeared during peak and reappeared when it was controlled. When elections came, they have come, when elections will be over after March 10, they will go abroad. They instigated people against vaccines but got themselves vaccinated. People of Uttar Pradesh are well aware of ‘seasonal’ leaders,” Modi claimed.

He further said that dynastic politics deprived Kaushambi of development.

“During the reign of the past governments, criminals roamed freely and forcefully took possession of other people’s land and properties. Our mothers and daughters felt unsafe while coming out of their homes. Instead of providing good governance, the previous governments exploited the people and their leaders built lavish palaces. We on the other hand have made homes for the poor.”

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said several scams came to light including mining, ambulance, food grain and riverfront during the SP’s rule.

“Scams were the secret of their rule. Mining Scam, Food Scam, Ambulance Scam, River Front Scam. Today every penny of the State is being spent on the welfare of the people. This government has done the work of saving terrorists. Today, talent is being respected and industries are being set up in every district of the state.”

The PM also said that history has shown that state is not secure in the hands of family-oriented political parties.

“History shows that the state is not secure in the hands of family-oriented political parties. There were back-to-back terrorist attacks in Uttar Pradesh during their rules. Unfortunately, instead of punishing the terrorists of these blasts, the Samajwadi government worked to get them released,” he claimed, while referring to the 2006 and 2007 serial blasts in Varanasi and Lucknow.

Hitting back, Congress media in-charge Zishan Haider said: “Modi ji is desperately trying to help the BJP in UP. But I think even he knows that people are fed up of the state government. That is why you see all sorts of things being said.”

(With agency inputs)