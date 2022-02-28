UP election: Swami Prasad Maurya looks to score for Samajwadi Party from Fazilnagar seat

Ahead of voting in Kushinagar district in east Uttar Pradesh on March 3, former state minister and prominent non-Yadav OBC face in state politics, Swami Prasad Maurya, has undertaken a door-to-door campaign in rural areas to rake up issues of caste census, stray cattle menace, lack of health and education facilities and unemployment among voters.

Instead of his traditional stronghold Padrauna, Maurya, who switched over from the Bharatiya Janata Party to the Samajwadi Party on January 14, is contesting the elections from Fazilnagar. Fazilnagar is an assembly seat adjoining Padrauna which Maurya has been representing for four terms since 2007.

Maurya has been pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surendra Singh Kushwaha, the son of incumbent BJP MLA Ganga Singh Kushwaha.

Expressing confidence about his victory, Maurya said: “I was elected from Padrauna in Kushinagar district in the 2009 by-poll, 2012 and 2017 assembly elections. The outsider tag (given) by rival parties will be rejected by the people. Along with the traditional support base of the Samajwadi Party, I am getting support from other communities as well. They know that like Padrauna, Fazilnagar will also become a developed constituency.”

The former labour and employment minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet had won the 2017 elections as the BJP candidate from Padrauna assembly seat in Kushinagar district, from where he had been MLA twice in the past. He won that election with over 93,000 votes, defeating Bahujan Samaj Party’s Javed Iqbal.

With Maurya enjoying considerable influence over the OBC Maurya-Kushwaha- Shakya-Saini community and BJP nominee Kushwaha also being a fellow caste man, residents of Gurwaliya, a village dominated by Kushwaha community in Fazilnagar believe a tough decision is awaiting them.

“The fight is between a big leader and the local leader of the community,” Bhanu Kushwaha, a villager said.

“The villagers are divided over their support for Swami Prasad Maurya, who is contesting on a Samajwadi Party ticket, and Surendra Singh Kushwaha, a BJP candidate,” he added.

Another villager Baburam Kushwaha, said: “Swami Prasad Maurya is a big backward face in Uttar Pradesh politics. If he wins from Fazilnagar, he will definitely use his influence to develop this backward area,” he said.

“In the 2017 assembly elections, we had supported Ganga Singh Kushwaha whose son Surendra Singh Kushwaha is contesting this time. The father-son duo has influence over OBC voters. To counter Maurya, they are urging us to vote for the local leader who will stand with them during a crisis. A majority of the villagers will take a final decision on March 3 when Fazilnagar goes to polls,” he added.

The villagers not only find themselves caught up between Maurya and Kushwaha but are also considering Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ilyas Ansari, who quit the Samajwadi Party after he was denied a ticket from Fazilnagar seat.

Mohammad Shadab, a resident of Turkpatti town in Kushinagar, said the Muslim community is divided over Maurya and Ansari.

The Congress has fielded Sunil Singh and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Harish Chandra Yadav from Fazilnagar.

Political analyst SK Srivastava said: “The Samajwadi Party hopes to make inroads into the non-Yadav backward community coalition formed by the BJP in 2017 with Maurya’s support.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON