UP election: Yogi slams Gandhis in Congress turf Raebareli

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday invoked Hindu gods Ram and Hanuman as he called upon people not to vote for Congress candidates in Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“Both bhai (Rahul Gandhi) and behen (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are making efforts to convince people that they are Ram bhakts (devotees). Kalnemi (a demon mentioned in Ramayana) also tried to do so (presented himself as a Ram bhakt). But Hanuman recognised him (Kalnemi),” Adityanath said at an election rally in Harchandpur assembly constituency of Raebareli that goes to polls in the fourth phase of UP elections on February 23.

“Don’t commit the mistake that Hanumanji did not make.”

He described the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Harchandpur Rakesh Singh, a defector from the Congress, as a supreme Ram bhakt and recounted how he convinced Singh to join the BJP.

“Rakesh Singh was a Congress MLA. Once he came to me to extend an invitation for a Ramayana recitation that he organises every week in a village in his constituency. I told him if he is holding Ramayana recitation, he should join Ram bhakts instead of being with Ravana,” the incumbent chief minister said. “We are devotees of lord Ram. We have resolved to build the Ram temple that the Congress did not build when in power.”

Adityanath’s exhortations came on a day when Sonia Gandhi accused the BJP of acting irresponsibly both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh in a virtual address in Raebareli.

The chief minister also used the occasion to attack the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for not advocating the cause to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Referring to the firing on volunteers during the SP government’s tenure, he asked: “How could they construct the Ram temple whose hands are stained with the blood of karsevaks?”

He kept up his attack on the opposition parties at another public meeting at Sareni in Rae Bareli district.

It was the double-engine government of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and him in the state that was building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath said.

Since BJP leader, late Kalyan Singh, had worked for the construction of the Ram temple, Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders did not attend his last rites, Adityanath said.

He also targeted Rahul Gandhi for his recent statements on the BJP government’s Kashmir policy.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said the people were certainly playing the role of Hanuman in the 2022 polls and would give a befitting reply to those fooling the people as “Kalnemi”.

