UP elections: Congress releases third list of candidates

The Congress on Wednesday released its third list of 89 candidates, including 37 women, for the UP elections which are scheduled to take place in seven phases starting February 10.
Published on Jan 27, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Congress on Wednesday released its third list of 89 candidates, including 37 women, for the Uttar Pradesh elections which are scheduled to take place in seven phases starting February 10.

Among those fielded by the party are Poonam Kamboj (Behat, Saharanpur) and Sandeep Rana (Saharanpur assembly seat). The two seats were earlier held by Naresh Saini and Masood Akhtar who recently quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party, respectively.

The party has also decided to field its west Uttar Pradesh women wing chief Mamta Rajput from Bhogaon assembly seat of Mainpuri.

Other women candidates declared by the party include Tara Rajput from Marhara, Neelima Raj from Jalesar (SC) and Divya Sharma from Amanpur assembly seat. Of the 89, the party also declared the candidates for 17 seats in west Uttar Pradesh, which will go to polls in the second phase and whose nominations can be filed till January 28. htc

