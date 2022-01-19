UP elections: Inform people about the importance of their vote, Modi tells BJP workers in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told party workers in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Tuesday through a virtual interaction that they should underline the importance of each ballot to voters in the upcoming state assembly polls.

Modi’s interaction is significant for two reasons -- in the absence of large rallies (not allowed till at least January 23 in light of the third wave of the pandemic), the role of local workers becomes that much more important; and, early on, Modi signalled that he would lead from the front, the BJP’s campaign in India’s most politically important state, Uttar Pradesh.

Interacting with party workers through the Namo app, Modi reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to development. The redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, women’s empowerment, and infrastructure and health care were among the topics that came up for discussion during the audio interaction.

“We have to tell people about the power of each and every vote,” Modi said. “Yogiji (chief minister Yogi Adityanath) and I are able to do so many things as the people of Uttar Pradesh gave blessings of their votes to us.”

Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases beginning February 10. Varanasi will vote in the seventh phase on March 7.

Modi spoke to a BJP worker each from eight assembly segments – Varanasi South, Varanasi North, Varanasi Cantonment, Shivpur, Ajgara, Pindara, Sevapuri and Rohania – in his Lok Sabha constituency.

The Prime Minister asked party workers to explain the reach of the government’s welfare schemes to farmers and said they should make farmers aware of the use of chemical-free fertilisers.

He also talked about the BJP’s micro-donation campaign, seeking to raise funds through small contributions of ₹5 and ₹10 from members and supporters. “This drive will not be for fund raising, but is a powerful medium to connect with more people. It should be completed by the end of January,” he said.

After inquiring about the weather in Varanasi while speaking to Ashutosh Sharma, BJP’s booth president of Bageshwari Mandal in Varanasi North assembly constituency, Modi said, “The weather keeps changing, but how is the heat of election in Varanasi?”

People were happy with the “double-engine government” of the BJP at the Centre and the state, Sharma replied, mentioning various development work being carried out in Varanasi.

Modi said he has worked to improve Varanasi’s connectivity, focused on preserving its heritage and ensured development.

“The election is a test for political parties, but it is also a sort of training camp in which large number of workers can be trained. We should always remember the mantra of expansion of the organisation (BJP) and development of party workers,” Modi said.

Shravan Rawat, BJP booth president of Pt Deendayal Mandal of Varanasi South constituency, said the new Kashi Vishwanath corridor has benefited business in the area. “The corridor is grand and divine. A large number of devotees are visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple daily, due to which business of flower sellers and tea vendors is thriving,” Rawat said.

Seema Kumari, BJP’s booth president of Mahamana Mandal in Varanasi Cantonment assembly constituency, told the Prime Minister that women were happy after getting houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“All these works were done because women gave us the opportunity to serve them by taking a right decision,” Modi told Kumari, asking her to connect more with women self-help groups.

