UP elections: Modi holds BJP meet to discuss candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s central election committee to discuss names of candidates for over 172 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh against the backdrop of some prominent OBC leaders quitting the state government in recent days.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in the state will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The results will be announced on March 10. While Modi, BJP president J P Nadda and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari joined the meeting via video, Union minister Amit Shah, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and several other leaders met at the party headquarters in Delhi. Nadda, Singh and Gadkari recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Briefing reporters, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the party has so far discussed candidates for 172 of the 403 seats and will release the names soon.

“In BJP’s central election committee meeting today, a very fruitful discussion was held regarding candidates on 172 assembly seats (in Uttar Pradesh). We are hopeful of registering a glorious victory in the 2022 assembly elections,” Maurya said.

According to party functionaries familiar with the matter, Maurya is likely to be fielded from Sirathu constituency while deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma may contest from one of the assembly constituencies in the state capital Lucknow.

On January 13, HT reported that Adityanath’s name has been proposed for the Ayodhya seat. There is a growing clamour for the chief minister to be fielded as a candidate from Ayodhya or Mathura, both being places of religious significance for Hindus.

The chief minister is a five-time MP from Gorakhpur and also the head of the Gorakhnath Math. He is currently a member of the state’s legislative council.

The party is also considering fielding state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh in the elections. It is likely to announce its first list of candidates in the next few days, the functionaries said, seeking anonymity.

The CEC meeting comes close on the heels of a two-day core committee meeting held at the party headquarters here.

Asked whether the issue of resignation of leaders belonging to other backward classes was discussed at the meeting, one of the functionaries said the party leadership has taken note of the matter.