UP elections: Yogi to meet same fate as farm laws, says Akhilesh

Amid polling for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections on Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at chief minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him Baba Bulldozer, and said the baba will be gone after the elections, just like the contentious farm laws are gone.

“BJP leaders are now learning ABCD. I want to tell them agar ka-ka chale gaye, toh baba bhi chale jaenge (if the black farm laws were taken back, Adityanath will also go back),” Yadav said at a public meeting in Rudauli of Ayodhya district.

By ka-ka Yadav meant kala kanoon, a reference to the repealed farm laws.

“He (Adityanath) changed the name of everything. Till now we were calling him baba chief minister, but today one of the reputed English newspapers called him Baba Bulldozer,” Yadav said. “I did not give this name. It was given by a reputed English newspaper. And when poll results come, the government will change.”

Bulldozer is a reference to the action taken by the Adityanath government to vacate illegally occupied land and demolish illegal properties using a bulldozer.

Yadav said similar things in rallies in Unnao and Barabanki earlier on Sunday before going to Rudauli.

Countering Yadav, Vijay Bahadur Pathak, vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s UP unit, said: “Imagine a party chief who is struggling to save his own seat, talking about Yogiji, a popular chief minister who is set to return to power. During your tenure all that you did was engage in blatant appeasement. Now, people are letting you know reality. Akhilesh ji, please tell why after boasting that Karhal poll will be a cakewalk, you had to get Mulayam Singh ji to campaign. It shows your state of mind.”