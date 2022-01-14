UP govt defectors lead SP’s show of strength

Two former senior Uttar Pradesh ministers and five rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday in a show of strength aimed at denting the ruling party’s backward caste base a month before assembly elections.

Led by former state labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya, the eight legislators – there was one from BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) -- who joined the SP in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav are other backward classes (OBC) leaders, indicating that the BJP may have problems holding on to its rainbow coalition of non-dominant backward groups that propelled it to successive electoral triumphs.

“I might not have formed a party but I am no less than a party. Wherever I go, that party forms the government,” said Maurya, a five-time MLA whose resignation on January 11 sparked a flurry of defections of OBC leaders from the BJP.

Along with Maurya, former state Ayush minister Dharam Singh Saini, also an OBC leader who quit on January 13, formally joined the SP on Friday. But a third former minister, Dara Singh Chauhan who resigned on January 12, was conspicuous by his absence as were two other lawmakers who quit the BJP but didn’t join the SP on Friday.

An SP leader said they were likely to join the party on Sunday, along with more rebel leaders.

Addressing the virtual rally in the presence of nearly 2,500 people, Yadav attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath. “BJP wickets are falling one after the other, but our CM does not know how to play cricket. He has already dropped the catch now,” he said. “The BJP is out hit-wicket.”

Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls in seven phases beginning February 10 and ending March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

“They (BJP) didn’t see it coming. No body thought Swami Prasad Maurya will join us along with his whole team...this is the end of the BJP,” Yadav added.

The spate of resignations began with Maurya quitting the cabinet and blaming the BJP for ignoring Dalits and backward groups. Hours later, three lawmakers loyal to him quit the party. The next day, Chauhan and two other MLAs resigned. And on Thursday, Saini and three lawmakers left the party. In all, 11 MLAs have left the BJP since elections were announced on January 8. One lawmaker has quit the Apna Dal.

The BJP said the exits were caused by the fear of being dropped as candidates – the party is expected to field fresh faces in a bid to curb anti-incumbency -- but other leaders admitted that real issues, ranging from the perception that OBCs haven’t got their due under Adityanath to rising aspirations among OBCs (which means their leaders have to deliver on benefits), were causing the defections.

The party’s state unit spokesperson Sameer Singh said Maurya’s allegations show his political frustration. “He has been hopping from one political party to another to serve his vested interest as well as to promote his family in politics, he is not concerned with the welfare of the backward and Dalit community. Under the BJP government several schemes including PM House scheme, free power connection, cooking gas connection, kisan samman, toilets and other projects were launched for the weaker section in the society. Swami Prasad Maurya should tell the people what schemes and projects were launched under the Samajwadi Party’s government,” Singh said.

The resignations are likely to hurt the BJP’s efforts to consolidate the Hindu vote and stitch together a multi-caste coalition of the kind that helped it come back to power in India’s most populous state after 15 years in 2017 and bag 50% of the vote in the 2019 general election. OBCs account for around 50% of the voters in the state.

At the virtual rally held at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Maurya, who was a top minister in the 2007-12 Bahujan Samaj Party government with influence in the eastern reaches of the state, said the day was a confluence of “samajwaadis (socialists)” and “ambedkarvaadis” (Ambedkarites), indicating that the Opposition will look to stitch together a coalition of backward groups and Dalits. “Today we have scripted the beginning of the end of the BJP. The BJP’s top leadership that was sleeping like the Kumbhakaran are now sleepless.”

Maurya also credited himself for the victory of the BJP in the 2017 polls, when the party got 312 seats. “The speculations in 2017 when the BJP won was that Swami Prasad Maurya or Keshav Prasad Maurya (the current deputy chief minister) will be the chief minister. But what happened? Backwards were ignored even though BJP grabbed power riding on backwards and Dalits,” he said.

Both Maurya and Yadav attacked Adityanath over his recent comment that the upcoming polls will be a fight between the 80% and 20% -- an apparent indication of the religious demographic strengths in a state where Muslims form around 19.5% of the electorate.

“Now, it will not be 80% vs 20%, but 85% vs 15%. Even in the 15%, we will have a share,” Maurya said. Experts said he was hinting at attempting a coalition of backwards, Dalits and religious minorities, excluding Hindu upper castes, a traditional base of the BJP.

Maurya accused the BSP of digressing from its original agenda of social justice and said the BJP considered Dalits and backward groups “untouchables”.

“The storm, tsunami, that has risen will sink the BJP in the Indian Ocean…Now all of us will use charkha daon (a wrestling move) on the BJP,” he said, invoking Yadav’s father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was a wrestler.

Yadav, on his part, attacked Adityanath. “This baba mukhya mantri (CM) needs to hire a mathematics tutor. He doesn’t know mathematics as he talks about 80% vs 20% or three-fourths. When he says three-fourths, I say that it means only three or four seats (of the total 403 seats in UP assembly) that the BJP will get,” he said.

“Till now we had the support of 80% of the population. After what has happened in the last few days even that remaining 20% is now with us...Now, the bicycle’s handle (leadership) is fine and so are the two wheels. The bicycle will run to victory with Samajwadis and Ambedkarvaadis together,” he added. Bicycle is the election symbol of the SP.

Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Anil Rajbhar – who is also an OBC leader -- said the mass base of the rebel lawmakers had dwindled.

“ The leaders who have left the BJP recently had their own base dwindling, while the BJP’s mass base is steadily increasing due to the welfare work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. There was also resentment towards the leaders who quit due to their constant absence in their areas. The party had already made a strategy. Even the leaders who quit, knew this,” Rajbhar said in a statement.