Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that its National Family Benefit Scheme designed to provide relief to poor and vulnerable families has been made more transparent, efficient and people-friendly. UP govt digitises National Family Benefit Scheme for transparency and ease

The eligible families now no longer have to make repeated visits for financial assistance. The entire process from application to payment is now digital and accountable at every stage, the government said in a statement.

As per the new framework, the government will ensure that beneficiaries receive their financial aid within 75 days of applying, it added.

In case of any delays, rather than dragging the case through lengthy procedures, approval will be obtained directly from the district-level committee to facilitate immediate payment.

"This means that needy families will no longer have to wait for state-level approvals, bringing timely relief to those who have long awaited assistance," the government said.

"To ensure effective implementation, district social welfare officers have been given key responsibilities. They must ensure that the applicant has not already received aid under the scheme," it added.

Upon verification, the final list of eligible beneficiaries will be prepared and submitted before the approval committee within seven days, the government said.

The approved list will then be uploaded to the portal with digital signatures. The funds will be transferred to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Public Financial Management System .

The government also noted that in case of budgetary constraints, the district magistrates can authorize payments as per treasury rules to prevent any delays in benefit disbursal.

"Special provisions have been made for emergency circumstances. In such cases, the district magistrate and social welfare officer will verify applications using digital signatures, enabling instant payments upon approval," it said.

A helpline number has been launched at the command centre for grievance redressal, where beneficiaries can register their complaints.

The government said it has also prioritized widespread promotion of the scheme. The lists of beneficiaries and eligibility criteria will be publicly displayed during tehsil-level meetings.

Additionally, hoardings, posters and handbills will be used to ensure maximum outreach so that more people can benefit, it added.

On the technology front, improvements are also underway.

Similar to scholarship schemes that require Aadhaar seeding confirmation, the Family Benefit Scheme will soon feature Aadhaar-based live verification to instantly check account status ensuring transparency and real-time tracking, it said.

The government said it remains committed to reaching every needy household and simplifying their lives.

Under the National Family Benefit Scheme, a financial support of ₹30,000 is provided to the dependent family member of a deceased earning head provided the family's annual income does not exceed ₹56,460 in urban areas and ₹46,080 in rural areas.

By making this scheme more transparent and efficient, the Uttar Pradesh government said it is ensuring that no eligible family is left without help.

"In FY 2024-25 alone, the government has provided benefits to 1,08,883 bereaved families, incurring a total expenditure of ₹326.64 crore," it added.

