UP govt extends old-age home facilities to transgenders above 60

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh government Wednesday said it has decided to extend old-age home facilities to transgender individuals above the age of 60, a statement said.

These elderly members of the transgender community will not only receive shelter but will also be ensured a dignified and secure life. They will be provided with pension, Ayushman Bharat health cards, routine health check-ups, nutritious food and mental health counselling, the government said in the statement.

"The initiative is a reflection of a sensitive and forward-looking vision, aimed at supporting a community that has faced neglect and discrimination for decades," the statement said.

"The Yogi Adityanath government has ensured that the transgender community is provided with equal rights, dignity and opportunities. Registration of transgender individuals is also being carried out to connect them with various government schemes," it said.

To ensure safety and quick resolution of issues faced by the transgender community, the state government has established Transgender Protection Cells in every district. These cells operate under the supervision of the respective District Magistrate, ensuring transparency and accountability, it added.

The government said a State-level Transgender Protection Cell has also been formed for policy formulation and overall monitoring.

"These cells offer police protection, legal aid, swift action in cases of harassment and support for social rehabilitation. As a result, transgender individuals are now experiencing a safer and more supportive environment," it said.

The statement noted that the old-age homes run by the government have made special arrangements for the care of elderly transgender citizens.

Community activities, libraries, yoga and meditation sessions will be organised to promote a positive and active lifestyle. Alongside, transgender residents also receive monthly pensions and benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, it added.

The facility of old-age homes is part of a broader set of initiatives launched by the Yogi government for the welfare of the transgender community.

In 2021, a dedicated welfare policy for transgenders was implemented. The same year, the Uttar Pradesh Transgender Welfare Board was constituted, tasked with overseeing and implementing various schemes.

The first "Garima Grih" has been set up in Gorakhpur, serving as a safe shelter for transgenders, providing education, healthcare, and skill development facilities.

So far, identity cards have been issued to 1,067 transgender individuals, enabling them to avail of benefits under various government schemes with ease, according to the statement.

Additionally, scholarships have been awarded to 248 transgender students, helping them join mainstream education and become self-reliant, it said.

"The goal of the government is to build an inclusive society where every individual receives respect and opportunities. The government remains committed to the welfare of the transgender community," it added.

Principal Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare, L Venkateshwarlu, stated that more schemes will be launched for the transgender community in the coming times to ensure their social, economic, and psychological empowerment.

"Efforts are being made to register as many transgender individuals as possible so they can benefit from government schemes. Awareness programs will also be organised at the state level, with support from non-governmental organisations," he added.

