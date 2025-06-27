Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government in a statement issued on Friday directed that all post-mortems in the state must be completed within a maximum of four hours, a move aimed at easing easing the burden on grieving families. UP govt issues new guidelines to ensure post-mortems are completed within 4 hours

Acting on the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak, the state's health department has issued new guidelines to be implemented across all post-mortem houses in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

The updated protocol mandates that post-mortem procedures should not be delayed beyond four hours after the arrival of the body at the facility. In high caseload districts, chief medical officers have been instructed to form multiple teams of doctors to ensure timely completion of the process.

"Families should not have to endure long waits during their moment of grief. These new guidelines are aimed at reducing their suffering and ensuring a more sensitive and efficient system," Pathak said.

According to the guidelines, post-mortems after sunset are generally discouraged, especially in cases of murder, suicide, sexual offences, severely mutilated bodies, and deaths occurred under suspicious circumstances.

However, exceptions can be made with written approval from the district magistrate or an authorised officer. For such night-time procedures, adequate lighting and other necessary resources must be ensured.

The government has also clarified that no cost of videography is to be charged from the victim's family in sensitive cases such as custodial deaths, police encounters, or deaths of women within 10 years of marriage.

Videography is mandatory in such cases as per existing government orders and the cost is to be borne by the Rogi Kalyan Samiti or other available funds.

Further, to streamline documentation, the state will begin issuing post-mortem reports online.

Pathak has ordered that each post-mortem facility must have one computer operator and two data entry operators appointed by the CMO.

Additionally, each district is required to maintain at least two vehicles dedicated to transporting bodies from hospitals to post-mortem houses.

In cases involving crimes against women, rape, or death of a woman within the first 10 years of marriage, it will be mandatory to include at least one female doctor in the post-mortem panel. For unidentified bodies, DNA sampling must also be conducted to assist in identification.

The state government believes these measures will not only make the system more humane but also enhance transparency and accountability in medico-legal processes, the statement said.

