UP govt tapping SP leaders’ phones, alleges Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of getting telephones and mobile phones of his party leaders tapped and listening to the conversations every evening.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow, the SP chief said, “All the SP office phones and the mobile phones of all those associated with us are being listened to. The chief minister, every evening, himself listens to the recording of the phone conversations taken to him by the officers.”

“If this chief minister works 24 hours a day, what else does he do? Work generally finishes by the evening,” Yadav said.

When asked who was giving instructions to officers for allegedly tapping phones of SP leaders, Yadav said it was being done at the orders of the “un-upyogi” (useless) government and “un-upyogi mukhya mantri (chief minister)”.

The SP leader also said that if returned to power, his government will “turn the bulldozers on such police officers. Some people are engaged in keeping him (the CM) happy during his last days in power.”

Uttar Pradesh will go to assembly polls in February-March next year.

Yadav said the “fear of imminent defeat” in the 2022 assembly elections was nagging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The fear of the defeat first spurred the BJP to bring in big leaders, Union ministers in UP (for campaigning), then using central agencies against the SP leaders. They have brought in the income-tax department and will bring in ED, CBI and other agencies in the days to come. The BJP government at the Centre had been using these tactics in the non-BJP ruled states to win power. In UP, they are using it to try to prevent the SP from returning to power,” claimed Yadav.

When asked if he would complain about it at an appropriate forum, Yadav said: “No, we will not go anywhere. We will simply oust this government. People are restive to throw away this government and bring the SP back to power. They are eagerly waiting for the poll notification and the voting dates.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after laying the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur on Saturday, had praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath for “eliminating” mafias and undertaking a lot of developmental work in the state, saying “UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi.”.

Yadav’s reference to the chief minister as “un-upyogi” was seen as a counter to Modi’s “UP+Yogi=Upyogi”.

On Saturday’s income-tax raids on some SP leaders, the former chief minister said: “If this government thinks that the Samajwadi Vijay Rath will halt because of I-T raids, then it is mistaken. The raids have proved that the SP is coming to power. Vijay Rath will stop only when people elect the SP government.”

Yadav’s Vijay Yatra has completed seven phases so far. During the yatra, the SP chief has been campaigning from a motorised rath (bus). The eighth phase of the yatra, covering Mainpuri to Etah, will begin on Tuesday.

Rajiv Rai, one of the SP leaders whose houses/establishments were raided by the I-T department, shared the dais with the party chief at the press conference. Rai, who is also a SP spokesperson, said: “For the last 20 years, I had been filing all the relevant papers with the income tax department. Why did the department not do any procedural thing then? It’s obvious they are trying to intimidate us, scare us. But we are Samajwadis (socialists) and can’t be scared.”

According to information, the I-T department on Saturday searched the premises of SP leaders Jainendra Yadav “Nitu”, a close aide of Akhilesh Yadav (in Vishal Khand, Gomti Nagar), the party’s spokesperson Rajiv Rai (Sahadatpura premises in Mau and also in Bengaluru, Karnataka) and another SP leader and contractor Manoj Yadav (Vanshi Ghora, Mainpuri).

