Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a step towards preserving the state's natural heritage by nurturing 948 century-old trees under the ‘Heritage Tree Adoption’ scheme, according to an official statement issued on Monday. UP govt to preserve century-old trees under ‘Heritage Tree Adoption’ scheme

These heritage trees of 28 species and spread across all 75 districts, have been recognised for their ecological, cultural, and historical significance, it said.

As mentioned in the statement, Varanasi leads with 99 heritage trees, followed by 53 in Prayagraj, 37 in Hardoi, 35 in Ghazipur, and 34 in Unnao.

The initiative reflects the government's commitment to honour and conserve the state's biodiversity, particularly trees associated with religious traditions, historical events, and legendary personalities.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued detailed guidelines for identifying and documenting such trees, which the Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board has implemented by recognizing trees located on community lands and non-forest areas, it said.

The list includes revered species like the Banyan , Peepal , Mango, Arjun, Shami, and Neem, as well as rare trees such as Adansonia and Pilu.

Some iconic trees include the “mother trees” of Dussehri mango and Langra mango , the famous Bachan Tamarind of Fatehpur, the Bodhi tree of Sarnath, Peepal associated with the freedom struggle at Shahjahanpur's Ordinance Cloth Factory, Akshayvat tree inside Prayagraj Fort, Pilu tree in Ter Kadamba , and Banyan trees in Gorakhnath temple , Janaki Kund , and Valmiki Ashram , the statement said.

The state is also involving the public in this campaign by raising awareness, encouraging community participation, and fostering emotional bonds with these trees.

By linking heritage trees with local identity and eco-tourism, the state government aims to promote biodiversity conservation and a sustainable environment for future generations, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.