UP govt withdraws order for teachers to take selfies to mark attendance

The Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday withdrew its order that sought to deduct primary school teachers’ salary if they did not post their ‘selfies with students’ to mark their attendance every day, basic education minister Anupama Jaiswal announced in the legislative council here on Tuesday.

Earlier, teachers’ group members Om Prakash Sharma, Hem Singh Pundeer and others said the June 20 order on selfies was against the rules.

“The order provides a penalty for teachers and this is not fair,” they said.

Replying to question, the minister said many complaints about the teachers remaining absent were received from villages and the ‘selfie’ system aimed to ensure the teachers’ presence. She said the government had no intention to humiliate the teachers.

A senior official in the education department had earlier said that the system of selfies in front of their classrooms to mark their attendance would help in smashing the racket of ghost teachers.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 23:58 IST