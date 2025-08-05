Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday inaugurated a digital board at the Kinnar Pathshala in Basti district and reviewed various welfare schemes run by the institution for the transgender community. UP Guv inaugurates digital board for transgender school in Basti, interacts with community

The event featured vibrant cultural performances by members of the transgender community.

During her visit, the Governor engaged in a sensitive and thoughtful dialogue with the community members, listening to their concerns and aspirations.

She also presented autographed copies of her book "Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain" to five dignitaries. As part of the Raj Bhavan's outreach, sweets, fruits, and gifts were distributed among school children present at the event, according to an official statement.

A financial assistance of ₹2.10 lakh was provided by the Raj Bhavan for the installation of the digital board at the transgender digital classroom.

In her address, Governor Patel emphasised that both the central and state governments are working actively to integrate the transgender community into the mainstream.

She noted that Ayushman health cards are being provided to members of the community and that the government is running the free "Abhyuday Yojana" for those interested in education.

For those keen on vocational skills such as beauty parlour services, tailoring, and embroidery, training facilities have been arranged. She also mentioned that eligible individuals will be allotted housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the statement added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Social Welfare Asim Arun praised the efforts of Ajay Kumar Pandey, CEO of Indira Charitable Society, for initiating significant work for the transgender community.

He informed that Pandey has also been appointed as a member of a government committee for transgender welfare.

Arun announced that a Garima Grih will soon be established in Basti and said that it is the Governor's vision to set up such shelters in every district.

"The current government is doing commendable work for the uplift of the transgender community, and this community will no longer be left behind in any field," he said.

Governor Patel also visited the Siddh Mitra Furniture Factory in Basti during her tour. She interacted warmly with factory workers, artisans, and local residents, appreciating the craftsmanship and quality of the products manufactured.

She remarked that the factory's output is a testament to the region's rich talent and skill, and extended her best wishes to the team for contributing to the "Make in India" initiative.

