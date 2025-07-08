Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable progress on Sustainable Development Goals, improving its SDG score from 42 in 2018-19 to 67 in 2023-24 and elevating from 'Performer' to 'Front Runner' category. UP made remarkable progress on SDGs, saw 25-point jump in score over in 5 years: Adityanath

He said the state also climbed 11 spots from the 29th position to the 18th on the national SDG Index, recording the "most significant" improvement by any state during this period, according to an official statement issued after a high-level meeting.

"This is the result of clear policy direction, effective implementation of schemes, and active public participation," Adityanath said.

This achievement is not just about improved scores, it reflects real change reaching the last person in society, he said.

The CM highlighted the crucial role of state-run schemes such as 'Har Ghar Jal', 'Har Ghar Bijli', 'Kanya Sumangala', 'Poshan Abhiyan', 'Mukhyamantri Arogya Yojana', 'Mission Shakti', 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', 'Mission Kayakalp', and 'One District One Product' in achieving SDGs at the grassroots level.

He said these schemes have improved the lives of people and strengthened trust in the system.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to girls' education and women's safety and empowerment, Adityanath said schemes like 'Mission Shakti' have created greater social awareness. Primary schools are being equipped with better basic facilities, he said.

He underlined that access to healthcare and nutrition, especially in rural areas, has improved.

The chief minister directed officials to implement the SDGs in mission mode at the grassroots level.

Information about all schemes must reach gram panchayats and their benefits should reach the intended beneficiaries in a timely manner. Achieving SDG targets is a shared responsibility of every department, district and panchayat, he said.

Adityanath underscored the importance of accurate and timely data collection, stating that true progress can only be measured with reliable data and directed officials to prepare and publish SDG profiles for all districts.

"Data is not just a record, it is the foundation of policy decisions. Inaccurate or incomplete data neither reflects the real picture nor helps in effective planning," he said.

