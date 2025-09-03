UP man, 26, murders 52-year-old lover as 'she used Instagram filters to look younger': Report

Weeks after a woman was strangled to death in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh police have arrested the main accused in the case. As per reports, the accused, Arun Rajput, was arrested on Monday for the murder of the woman. Singh further told reporters that the accused developed a friendship with the woman on Instagram.(PTI/Representational)

According to India Today, the victim was identified as 52-year-old Rani, a resident of UP's Farrukhabad.

Police officials stated that 26-year-old Rajput strangled the woman to death after he refused to marry her.

"On August 11, a woman's body was recovered near Kharpari Bamba in the Kotwali police station area... We had registered an FIR in the case, and the investigation was underway... In this connection, the accused Arun Rajput, who murdered the woman, has been arrested," Arun Kumar Singh, SP Mainpuri, told reporters on Monday.

Singh further told reporters that the accused had developed a friendship with the woman on Instagram.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that about one and a half years ago, the woman and the accused used to talk on Instagram... They exchanged phone numbers two months ago, and then they met several times... They were talking to each other at the scene of the incident," the SP said.

Police added that an argument broke out between the two after the woman asked Rajput to marry her and also demanded that he return the money he had borrowed from her.

"The woman had pressured him to marry her. The woman also asked him to return ₹1-1.5 lakhs he had borrowed... The accused said that he was tense for many days. Seeing the opportunity, he strangled her and killed her... After the murder, he removed the SIM card from her mobile and took it with him. The mobile phone has been recovered," the police official was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to an NDTV report, Rajput strangled Rani with her dupatta after she pressured him to marry her and return the loan. Police said the woman, a mother of four, had also allegedly used an Instagram filter to make herself look younger—something the accused cited as a reason for refusing to marry her despite their relationship.