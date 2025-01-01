UP: Man sets himself on fire at SSP office in Budaun, alleges police harassment; cops deny claim

Alleging harassment from the local police officials, an e-rickshaw owner in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district attempted self-immolation at the office of the senior superintendent of police on Wednesday A UP police team. (Representative Image)( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) )

According to a report by news agency PTI, the 32-year-old man alleged police harassment and threats of false cases.

The victim is said to be a resident of Nai Sarai in the Kotwali Sadar area. He set himself ablaze after dousing himself in oil. Cops present on the spot managed to extinguish the flames, but not before the man sustained severe burn injuries, according to the officials.

"On December 30, a group of people snatched my e-rickshaw, mobile phone, and ₹2,200. I filed a complaint at Kotwali Sadar, but no action was taken. Instead, I was threatened and left with no choice but to take this step," the man alleged, according to the PTI report.

What are the man’s accusations?

The e-rickshaw driver has accused the local circle officer (CO) of intimidation and threats of framing under false charges.

"The CO threatened to frame me under a false charge involving 2 kg of contraband to send me to jail. Unable to endure the harassment and threats, I attempted self-immolation," the man told the media.

The UP Police have refuted the man’s claims, saying he has been involved in disputes with his in-laws.

“He has been involved in disputes with his in-laws for the past two years, leading to the registration of multiple cases at Kotwali Mujaria and Civil Lines police stations,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Singh said, according to PTI.

"On December 30, he allegedly entered his in-laws' house forcefully, prompting his sister-in-law to file a police complaint. Stressed over this case, he attempted self-immolation today," the SSP added.

The SSP also said that police promptly rescued the man and rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to Bareilly for advanced treatment.

"He is currently under medical care. Further legal action will follow based on the findings of our probe," Singh said.