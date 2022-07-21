UP minister meets CM, withdraws resignation

Days after he sent out a resignation, Uttar Pradesh’s minister of state for jal shakti, Dinesh Khatik, on Thursday met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and later said he would continue working in his post as all his issues “stood resolved”.

A letter written by Khatik was sent to union home minister Amit Shah and governor Anandiben Patel on July 19, offering to resign from his post, had surfaced on social media on Wednesday. In the letter, Khatik had cited corruption is his department and the behaviour of bureaucrats in the ministry as the reasons for his move.

With Thursday’s move, unease among three ministers of the Adityanath government, allegedly over transfers in their departments, appears to have subsided for now.

“I have put up my issues before the chief minister and action will be taken on them,” said Khatik after meeting the CM on Thursday evening. On whether action will be taken against the officers he had mentioned in his letter, he said: “I have put up the issues before the CM.”

A Dalit minister from western UP, Khatik met Adityanath at the CM’s residence around 4pm. UP’s cabinet minister for jal shakti, Swatantra Dev Singh, was also present at the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Khatik called minister Singh his “elder brother” and said the Yogi government was following a policy of zero tolerance against corruption.

Khatik said he hoped appropriate legal action would be taken on the issues raised by him. In his letter, dated July 19, 2022, addressed to Shah, Khatik said he was not being given appropriate respect by officers of his department and rules were not being followed in implementation of the Namami Gange and Har Ghar Jal projects.

“Funds were illegally being collected by my department in the name of transfers,” alleged Khatik.

Aside from Khatik, PWD minister Jitin Prasada and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak had raised issues over transfers in their departments. On Wednesday, Prasada visited New Delhi to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, however, he turned down reports that he was upset with the CM.

Pathak had sent a letter to the additional chief secretary (health) regarding issues over transfers in the health department. A fact-finding committee was established to probe the allegations. However, so far, no action has been taken in the matter.

