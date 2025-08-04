Etah , Three days after a man died allegedly after being assaulted in police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, state Minister Sandeep Singh on Monday visited the victim's family and assured it of impartial investigation. UP: Minister visits family of Etah man who died after alleged assault in police custody

The minister met with the grieving family at its home in the Chandrabhanpur village in the Nidholi Kala area, and expressed condolences.

Singh, the Minister in-charge of Etah, also said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken a note of the case and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Satyaveer Kumar, 23, died here allegedly after being assaulted in police custody. He was detained by the police in connection with a case related to a missing girl dating back to March, his family claimed.

While action has been initiated against two police personnel, including a sub-inspector, the district administration had set up a special team to probe the incident.

"The investigation is being conducted by the circle officer of Jalesar. Police personnel prima facie found to be at fault have already been removed from active duty," Minister Singh said.

"No innocent person will be implicated, and no guilty person will be spared. I am personally monitoring the developments," he added.

During the minister's visit, the deceased's sister-in-law confronted him, alleging that the police were not attempting to trace the girl who is said to be at the centre of the incident.

"Her father has filed a case against 22 villagers, and now innocent people are being tortured. Will action only be taken against the villagers? The girl should be found and asked who she was with," she said.

The family also demanded the release of full CCTV footage from the police station premises, alleging that only a 30-second clip was being shown to support the police's version of events. Their lawyer claimed this selective footage was an attempt to frame the family and that the complete video would reveal the true sequence.

He further alleged that the police were pressuring family members to change their statements. Responding to these concerns, Minister Singh assured the family that there would be no bias in the probe and that the role of the police would be thoroughly investigated.

"Ensuring justice for the victims is our top priority," he said.

