Lucknow, As parts of Uttar Pradesh reeled from floods, state government ministers, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reached ground zero on Monday to oversee flood relief and rescue operations. UP ministers hit ground in flooded districts, distribute relief materials

Incessant rainfall in UP has led to floods in 13 districts of the state. While Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Ballia, Yamuna is above the red mark in Auraiya, Kalpi, Hamipur, Prayagraj and Banda, even as Betwa overflowed in Hamirpur, according to officials.

The ministers visited flood-affected districts, assessed ongoing relief efforts, and directly interacted with victims, according to an official statement, which added that ensuring timely assistance and uninterrupted distribution of relief materials remains a top priority for the government.

The chief minister affirmed that government representatives, administration, and resources stand with the people in every situation, committed to providing support in both hardship and recovery.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar inspected flood-affected areas of Varanasi on Monday. Minister-in-charge Khanna visited locations from Namo Ghat to Nakki Ghat, interacted with victims at relief camps, and distributed relief material. He also visited camps set up at Shriram PG College and Deepti Convent School in Hukulganj, where he handed out essentials and gave chocolates to children.

Emphasising the need for proper care, Khanna directed officials to ensure cleanliness, clean drinking water, food, medical services, and uninterrupted power supply. He stressed that medical teams must remain alert and proactive in preventing waterborne diseases.

Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta visited flood-affected Katka Dera village in Karchana tehsil of Prayagraj on Monday to assess the situation and interact with affected residents.

He directed officials to ensure the availability of dry ration and fodder for cattle, and to maintain continuous water level monitoring through flood posts.

He also emphasised coordination with village heads for safe evacuation and timely relocation to relief camps, if needed. The minister later reviewed the relief efforts in Mirzapur and held discussions with the district magistrate, CDO, and SP to assess the ground situation.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Minister of State Sanjay Gangwar distributed relief material in the flood-affected areas of Kalpi, Jalaun.

The ministers also served food to the flood victims there. The ministers distributed relief material and enquired about the condition of the flood victims. Sanjay Gangwar inspected Madhogarh.

Ballia's Minister-in-Charge, Dayashankar Mishra, inspected flood and erosion-hit areas, visiting Gopalpur, Udayichhapra and Dubeychhapra settlements by NDRF boat to assess damage and listen to local concerns.

He also reviewed high-risk points along NH-31 and inaugurated a flood relief centre at Hanuman Temple in Dubeychhapra. The minister issued necessary directives to administrative and flood control officials, assuring residents that all essential facilities, including boats, will be made available without delay.

He affirmed that the district administration and NDRF are fully mobilised to manage the situation.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Ramkesh Nishad visited the flood-affected gram panchayat Chilla, Tara and took stock of the situation there.

He met the affected families and inquired about their requirements. He instructed the officials to provide immediate relief.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the flood situation across all affected districts," the statement said.

"He has directed that transparency and human sensitivity remain central to relief efforts," it added.

