‘Students asked for BJP scarves,’ BJP MLA denies enrolling them into party

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sushil Singh has denied enrolling school students into the party after a purported video showing him handing over BJP scarves to students went viral on social media.

“There was no membership drive in the school. The students have been demanding a library in the school and wanted to meet me. So I went there at around 12:30 or 1 pm after school hours to address them. I told them that they will get a library by next year,” Singh told ANI.

The video showed Singh and other members of the BJP in National Inter College here on July 16 handing over party scarves to the students. Panchayat president Virendra Jaiswal had also accompanied the MLA.

“The students asked us if we have BJP scarves. We gave the scarves to the students. They put these on and started taking pictures. I had talked to the students about the ideology of my party but not membership. The opposition does not have any issue so they are politicising this,” he said.

District Inspector of Schools Vinod Kumar Rai has asked the school principal to submit a report.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 18:53 IST