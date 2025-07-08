Muzaffarnagar , Movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway and Ganga Canal Road from July 11, while all types of vehicles will be barred from July 18 onwards due to Kanwar Yatra, a senior official said here on Tuesday. UP: Muzaffarnagar administration announces traffic diversion plan for Kanwar Yatra

One side of the national highway will be reserved exclusively for 'kanwariyas' during the yatra period, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

He said that movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway and Ganga Canal Road from July 11, while all types of vehicles will be barred from July 18 onwards to ensure smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

The Kanwar Yatra, during which millions of devotees collect holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples in their hometowns, is scheduled to take place from July 11 to July 23 this year.

Officials estimate that around five crore pilgrims are expected to participate in the yatra.

To manage the massive influx, the district has been divided into 18 zones and 88 sectors, with 1,543 CCTV cameras being installed along the yatra routes for surveillance, he said.

Additionally, organisers of kanwar camps have been directed to install CCTV cameras at their camps and ensure all workers carry proper identity cards.

The Uttar Pradesh Roadways will operate 60 special buses to facilitate the movement of pilgrims during the yatra. The state health department will set up 43 medical camps across the Muzaffarnagar district, with essential medicines available along the pilgrimage routes.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Teotia said around 100 beds have been reserved for sick or injured pilgrims in district hospitals and community health centres.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Abhishek said that police divers will be deployed at all major bathing spots along the Ganga, Yamuna, and Ganga canal in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli districts to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Authorities have urged citizens and commuters to cooperate with the arrangements to ensure a safe and incident-free yatra.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.