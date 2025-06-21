Ballia , Three women were arrested here in connection with the alleged murder of a newly-wed woman over the matter of dowry, officials said on Saturday. UP: Newly-wed woman murdered over dowry, husband's family stages it as suicide

Sapna , wife of Narendra Chauhan, was found dead in a room at her in-laws' house in Kotwa village, under the Maniyar Police Station area.

Her body was allegedly discovered in a position that suggested suicide, as it was found hanging from a ceiling fan, the police stated.

Maniyar Station House Officer Ratnesh Dubey stated that upon receiving the information, the police reached the scene, took custody of Sapna's body, and sent it for post-mortem examination at the district hospital.

A case was registered based on the complaint filed by Sapna's maternal grandfather, Babbu Chauhan.

"The FIR names her husband, Narendra Chauhan, his sister, Champa Devi, and two sisters-in-law, Puja Devi and Reena Devi. They were booked under sections of the BNS and Dowry Prohibition Act," the SHO said.

Citing the registered FIR, SHO Dubey stated that Sapna was married to Narendra Chauhan on March 2, 2025.

₹90,000 via bank transfer, ₹three lakh in cash, along with a gold chain and a ring, were given as dowry to Sapna's in-laws, the complaint mentioned.

Despite this, they allegedly continued to harass Sapna, demanding a Bullet motorcycle and an additional ₹three lakh.

When Sapna's family expressed their inability to fulfil these demands, she was allegedly murdered. Her body was then hung by a dupatta from a fan hook in an attempt to stage the death as a suicide, the police said.

Champa Devi, Puja Devi and Reena Devi were sent to judicial custody after completing the necessary legal formalities.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to arrest Sapna's husband.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.