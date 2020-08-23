UP passes bill to recover damage costs

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:07 IST

LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh state assembly on Saturday passed several important bills, including the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill 2020 which empowers the state to put up hoardings/posters of the protestors at public places and recover from them the cost of damages to property.

The House passed the key bill amid protests by Opposition members who entered the Well with banners and raised slogans against the state of law and order, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and floods in Uttar Pradesh. Once the bills were passed, the Monsoon Session, which was scheduled to continue till Monday, was adjourned sine die after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna abruptly moved a proposal for it.

“In all, 27 bills were tabled in the assembly and passed by the House. The average attendance of MLAs was above 300,” news agency PTI quoted Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit as saying. “It took 60 to 90 minutes,” he added.

All of these bills will now be sent to governor Anandiben Patel for final approval.

The Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill 2020 will replace the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Ordinance 2020 that was promulgated earlier this year in the backdrop of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. As per the statement of object and reasons, the bill aims at dealing with “all acts of violence at public places and to control its persistence and escalation, and to provide for the recovery of damage to public or private property during hartal, bandh, riots, public commotion or protests”.

Hitting out at the government, senior Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali (from Amroha Assembly constituency) told PTI, “Never in the past it has happened that all the rules of democracy have been openly flouted, and the bills have been passed on Saturday. You can check the previous records.”

UP Congress chief and MLA from Tamukhiraj Assembly constituency Ajay Kumar Lallu also attacked the state government. “The intention of the government was to not run the House, and it was only indulging in allegation and counter-allegation. Democracy and the constitutional values were murdered. Imagine 27 bills were passed in a single day. What does this mean? Discussion on 27 bills would have needed 12 days for detailed discussions to find shortcomings,” Lallu told PTI.

Among the bills which were passed were the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Disease Control Bill, 2020 and Cow-Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Disease Control Bill 2020 aims at ensuring stricter punishment for those harassing coronavirus frontline workers, which includes doctors, paramedical staff, police personnel and sanitation personnel. Spitting on any worker is also considered an offence under this. The Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Bill 2020 provides for stricter punishment for violators and permits the prosecution of the driver and owner of the vehicle used to carry a cow for the purpose of slaughter. It penalises cow slaughter with jail terms ranging from a minimum of one year to a maximum of 10 years and imposes monetary fine between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.