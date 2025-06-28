Lucknow, Police have launched an investigation into allegations that a police sub-inspector assaulted an Indian Army officer in Lucknow, officials confirmed on Saturday. UP Police initiate probe into cop's 'assault' on Army officer

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from the Army, with senior officials meeting the Lucknow Police Commissioner to demand swift and impartial action.

The Lucknow-based Surya Command of the Indian Army took to their official 'X' handle on Friday, stating,

"A case of misconduct against a serving Army officer in Lucknow is being pursued with utmost seriousness. An FIR was lodged immediately, and CCTV footage has been examined."

The post further revealed that Major General Salil Seth, General Officer Commanding of Madhya Uttar Pradesh Sub Area , accompanied by the station commander, met with Lucknow Police Commissioner Amrendra K Sengar to press for a prompt and impartial investigation.

"The Indian Army stands resolutely with its personnel and expects prompt and exemplary action," the statement concluded.

Police sources indicated the alleged assault occurred on June 22 within the PGI police station area.

Lieutenant Colonel Anand Prakash Suman, currently posted at the NCC Directorate Bihar & Jharkhand in Patna, filed a complaint detailing the incident.

He alleged that while driving his car at the Telibagh intersection towards the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a policeman, driving on the wrong side of the road, began verbally abusing him and slapped him as soon as he rolled down his car window.

Based on Lt Col Suman's complaint, police registered a case against an unknown person under sections 281 , 125 , 115 , and 352 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita .

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rishabh Runwal told PTI on Saturday that investigations into the case are actively underway.

"The incident is being investigated on priority basis and all aspects of the case are being looked into. Further action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation," the ACP said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.