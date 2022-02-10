UP polls: Rahul slams Yogi’s ‘U.P-Kerala video, says don’t insult the spirit of India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh chief minister over his tweet video warning U.P voters against the state becoming J&K, Kerala or West Bengal.

The Wayanad MP’s attack comes on a day Uttar Pradesh voted in first of seven phase elections.

“From Kashmir to Kerala and from Gujarat to West Bengal, India is beautiful in all its colours. Don’t insult the spirit of India,” he said.

There is strength in our Union.



Our Union of Cultures.

Our Union of Diversity.

Our Union of Languages.

Our Union of People.

Our Union of States.



From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours.



Don’t insult the spirit of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 10, 2022

Before polling began for 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi had tweeted a six minute video.

Also read | 'UP will become Kerala': Yogi's ‘warning’ for voters on polling day

In the six minute long video Yogi said,”Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal.”

Yogi’s tweet triggered a ferocious counter from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 10, 2022

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah had also attacked Yogi over his video.

The first phase of polling began in UP on Thursday and subsequent phases of the polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23 and 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.