Sambhal , Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, has deposited ₹6 lakh with the electricity department following an Allahabad High Court order in an electricity theft case registered against him, officials here said on Tuesday. UP: Sambhal MP deposits ₹ 6 lakh as per HC order in electricity theft case

They also confirmed that the electricity supply to his residence will be restored later in the day.

The case dates back to December 2023, when the electricity department installed a smart meter at the MP's residence on December 17. A load inspection was conducted on December 19, during which the department accused the MP of power theft. Subsequently, a penalty of ₹1.91 crore was imposed on him.

Despite being given multiple opportunities by the department to present his case, the MP challenged the penalty in court. On June 3, the Allahabad High Court directed that electricity supply be restored upon the MP depositing ₹6 lakh with the department.

Complying with the directive, the MP's counsel, Farid Ahmed, visited the local electricity office on Monday and submitted a demand draft for ₹6 lakh.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ahmed said, "As per the High Court's instructions, we have deposited ₹6 lakh with the electricity department today. We have also submitted a formal request to restore the power connection. The matter is now listed for further hearing in the High Court on July 2."

Naveen Gautam, Executive Engineer, Electricity Department, Sambhal, said, "A power theft inspection was conducted at the MP's premises in December. He had filed a petition in court, and on June 3, the court ordered that electricity be restored upon depositing ₹6 lakh. In line with that directive, the draft has been submitted. The MP's electricity connection will be reinstated today."

The case remains under judicial consideration, with the next hearing scheduled in the High Court on July 2.

