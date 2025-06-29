Shahjahanpur , In a determined effort to prevent families from breaking apart, police in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur have successfully reunited 90 estranged married couples through counseling over the past six months. UP: Shahjahanpur police reunites 90 estranged married couples by counselling

Taking their initiative a step further, the police department has now launched a unique follow-up programme to ensure the long-term well-being of these families.

This ongoing engagement by the police has not only helped couples rebuild their lives but has also benefited some police personnel facing similar issues.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI on Sunday the Parivar Paramarsh Kendra located in Police lines received 265 cases of marital discord in the past six months, of which 90 were resolved through counseling.

“As per procedure, those approaching the police with marriage-related grievances, including domestic violence, dowry harassment, or general disputes, are first referred to the counseling centre," he explained.

While half of the resolved cases pertained to violence after alcohol consumption, others were related to extramarital affairs, neglect of family responsibilities, suspicion, interference from in-laws, and dowry-related issues.

"Only one case during this period escalated to an FIR," Dwivedi said stressing the importance of sustained engagement after resolution.

"We've observed that without follow-up, conflicts often re-emerge. So we've started a structured effort to monitor these families and assess whether our intervention has had a lasting impact," he said.

The new initiative involves a one-month follow-up call after resolution, followed by periodic home visits by local police over the next six months or longer.

Though the counseling centre has existed for over a decade, its effectiveness has increased significantly with the inclusion of psychologists and trained counselors in recent years.

"Sometimes, our counseling team finds it difficult to get to the root of the problem. In such cases, we involve a psychologist to counsel both spouses," the SP added.

According to officials, the most frequent complaints involve husbands addicted to alcohol, neglecting family duties, and extramarital relationships. Interference from the wife's paternal family is also a commonly cited cause of friction.

Madhu Yadav, in charge of the counseling cell, shared one such case where a 35-year-old woman from the Nigohi area approached the centre, stating that her husband refused to bring her back from her maternal home. Upon counseling, it emerged that she was involved in an extramarital relationship.

"After counseling, the woman promised to give up her 'bad habits' and said she is now happily living with her husband," Yadav said.

Other couples shared similar stories.

A 25-year-old woman from the Kotwali area recalled that her husband would drink daily and beat her and their children.

"After I approached the police, they helped us reconcile. My husband has now quit drinking, and our family life has improved significantly," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.