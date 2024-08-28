UP social media policy: Anti-national posts can attract life sentence

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a social media policy to regulate content on platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The policy introduces strict penal actions against social media users who share objectionable content, including anti-national posts. UP social media policy: The Uttar Pradesh government wants to curb objectionable content on social media.

The policy mandates a jail sentence ranging from three years to a life term for social media users who are found guilty of posting anti-national content.

According to an official statement, accessed by India Today, disseminating obscene or defamatory material online can attract criminal defamation charges.

Per the policy, the government aims to encourage influencers who share information on government schemes, initiatives, projects and achievement-based content.

The UP government will give influencers opportunities to earn up to ₹8 lakh per month by sharing information about its initiatives.

Such influencers will be awarded the state's advertisements.

The government has listed a digital agency called V-Form to handle its advertisements.

According to the number of subscribers and followers, the government will prepare a list of social media influencers, agencies and firms under four categories. The amount of payment will be based on the category a person falls under.

Influencers will be paid a maximum of ₹5 lakh, ₹4 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh for their accounts on X, Facebook and Instagram.

For YouTube videos, shorts and podcasts, influencers under these four categories can earn up to ₹8 lakh, ₹7 lakh, ₹6 lakh and ₹4 lakh per month.

Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary of the state's Information department, said on Tuesday that the government has decided to prepare a list of agencies/firms to provide advertisements to promote them for making and displaying content/tweets/videos/posts/reels about schemes and achievements of the UP government on online platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, reported The Indian Express.