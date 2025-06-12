Amethi , A day after an elderly couple died in an alleged inverter battery explosion here, an Army soldier has filed a formal complaint alleging that his parents were murdered using explosives, police said on Thursday. UP: Soldier files murder complaint in Amethi 'inverter' blast case that killed his parents

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said based on the complaint submitted by the couple's son, Havaldar Vipin Singh, a case has been registered at Sangrampur police station under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"An investigation is underway," she said.

The alleged battery explosion occurred on Wednesday morning in Mardauli village. The Army personnel returned home late Wednesday night after being informed of the incident.

Upon examining the blast site inside the house, he approached the Sangrampur police station and submitted a written complaint alleging that unknown individuals had deliberately attacked his parents with explosives, resulting in their deaths.

"The impact of the blast was so intense that it left holes in the iron door and caused significant damage to the house," Singh stated in his complaint, demanding a full forensic probe and registration of an FIR.

On June 11, police initially reported the incident as a fatal inverter battery explosion in which 62-year-old Naurang Bahadur Singh died on the spot, while his wife Anusuya Singh succumbed to injuries later in the day at AIIMS Raebareli.

Singh's uncle, Udaybhan Singh, had earlier told police that the explosion took place inside a room where the inverter was kept. He had not indicated any suspicion of foul play at the time.

Following the FIR, forensic teams and fire safety officials inspected the blast site.

"Samples have been collected and we are awaiting reports to ascertain whether this was indeed an accident or a deliberate act," SP Kaushik said, adding that all angles are being examined.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.