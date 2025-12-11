Bareilly , The Prayagraj unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force has arrested a close associate of slain mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed, who was carrying a reward of ₹50,000, officials said on Thursday. UP STF arrests Atique Ahmed's close aide

A senior police officer said the STF team apprehended the accused, Afsar Ahmed, from the Amar Colony area of Delhi on Wednesday. He was wanted in a case registered at the Bithri Chainpur police station in Bareilly, where the reward was announced for his arrest.

After his arrest, he was brought to Bareilly, where legal formalities were completed before he was sent to jail, the officer said.

According to police, Afsar was accused of facilitating a meeting between shooters involved in the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and Atique Ahmed's brother, former MLA Ashraf, who was lodged in Bareilly jail at the time.

The case was registered by the Bithri Chainpur police, leading authorities to declare a reward of ₹50,000 on Afsar.

Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were accused in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, in which Umesh Pal was a key witness. On February 24, 2023, Umesh Pal and his two government gunners were shot dead in broad daylight in Prayagraj.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said the STF arrested Afsar Ahmed for his alleged role in the conspiracy behind the Umesh Pal murder case. He allegedly helped arrange an illegal meeting inside the Bareilly district jail between Ashraf and the shooters, in connivance with jail staff.

Police said that during an unauthorised meeting inside the jail, Ashraf met nine men, including Guddu Muslim, Ghulam, Asad, Armaan, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, and Sadakat Khan. Evidence from CCTV footage and call detail records later confirmed that the blueprint of Umesh Pal's murder was prepared during this meeting.

Atique Ahmed and his associates were named as accused in the killing. On April 15, 2023, Atique and Ashraf were shot dead by three men posing as journalists while they were being escorted for a medical check-up in Prayagraj. The assailants were arrested soon after the incident.

