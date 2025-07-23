Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
UP STF busts fake embassy in Ghaziabad, man running 'West Arctica' consulate held

PTI |
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 01:08 pm IST

Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force has unearthed a fake embassy operating in Ghaziabad and has arrested a man who ran the "consulate" while claiming to be a diplomat of non-existent "West Arctica", a senior official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Harsh Vardhan Jain, a resident of Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the STF's Noida unit, preliminary investigations suggest that Jain was engaged in brokering deals by falsely promising job placements for companies and individuals in foreign countries.

He is also suspected to be involved in running a hawala racket through shell companies, the agency said, adding the accused used morphed photos showing him with the prime minister, the president, and other dignitaries to mislead people.

Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash said the accused was running the bogus embassy from a rented house and projected himself as a consul or ambassador of non-existent countries such as West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia, and moved around in vehicles bearing fake diplomatic number plates.

Interrogation revealed that the accused had associations with controversial godman Chandraswami and international arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi in the past. In 2011, Jain was booked in a case related to the recovery of an illegal satellite phone.

Following his arrest on Tuesday, four vehicles bearing fake diplomatic number plates, 12 forged diplomatic passports of the so-called micronations, fake documents stamped with the seal of the Ministry of External Affairs, two forged PAN cards, 34 rubber stamps of various countries and companies and two fake press cards have been seized.

The STF also recovered 44.7 lakh in cash, foreign currency, documents related to multiple companies, and 18 fake diplomatic number plates.

An FIR has been lodged at Kavi Nagar police station, and further proceedings are underway, the agency said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

