UP: Three workers die after inhaling toxic gas at carpet dyeing unit in Bhadohi

Bhadohi , Three workers died of suffocation, while another labourer was hospitalised, on Monday after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes inside a tank at a carpet dyeing unit here, an official said.

The incident occurred at the Surya Carpet plant, located in Ugapur area under Aurai police station limits, when workers were carrying out cleaning and repairs inside a tank in the dyeing unit, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, one worker entered the tank for cleaning and repair work and lost consciousness due to inhalation of toxic fumes.

Three others climbed down one after another to rescue him but all of them fainted due to suffocation and were later rescued by company staff who rushed them to Surya Hospital, owned by the carpet unit’s proprietor Surya Mani Tiwari.

The deceased were identified as Shivam Dubey , Ram Surat Yadav and Sheetla Prasad , all residents of Bhadohi district.

Another worker, Raj Kishore , a resident of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh, is stated to be stable, the officer said.

District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police Manglik inspected the site and took stock of the situation.

The district magistrate said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident and assured that adequate compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased.

The labour department, factory department and a forensics team are investigating the cause of the toxic gas accumulation, he added.

Manglik said an FIR is being registered against the manager of the Surya Carpet Company under sections 125 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on complaints received from the families of the three deceased workers.

