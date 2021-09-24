UP tourist killed, 3 others injured as car falls into gorge in Uttarkashi

A tourist was killed and three others injured after their car fell into a gorge about 100m deep near Bhatwari area of Uttarkashi district about 175 km away from Dehradun late on Thursday night, officials of the state disaster response force (SDRF) said on Friday.

SDRF is also looking for bodies of an elderly brother-sister duo from Kanpur who allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Ganga in Devprayag area of Tehri Garhwal district, 110 km away from Dehradun.

According to SDRF personnel, the four tourists hailed from Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh and were going to the popular tourist spot of Harshil Valley from Bhatwari on Thursday night.

“The incident happened around 10 pm and the SDRF base in Bhatwari was informed about it at the same time. While heading towards Harshil, the one driving the car, lost control over it and it fell into the gorge adjacent to the road after breaking the parapet,” said SDRF media in-charge Lalita Negi.

She informed that one of the four tourists all aged 28-34, fell out of the car before it fell into the gorge.

“He informed the locals about the accident. The locals soon went to the spot to check and then informed the SDRF which rushed to the spot to initiate a search and rescue operation. Braving bad weather and darkness, the team went down and recovered the body of one of the four men who died on the spot and rescued the remaining two who had sustained injuries,” said Negi.

She informed that the injured are receiving treatment in the nearby hospital of Bhatwari while the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Arvind, 65 and Suman, 62, hailing from Kanpur, had come to Devprayag on September 20 and booked a hotel room while informing the hotel manager that they would go to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines.

“After staying for a couple of days there, they went near the Ganga ghat on September 22 afternoon to perform some rituals. At around 6 in the evening, both of them went near a secluded Ganga ghat but didn’t return for an hour even after dark. It was after that the priests went to check on them only to find their footwear at the ghat with both missing. They then informed the police which tried to find their bodies in the river but failed,” said Constable Ravinder Chauhan who was among the police officers who reached the spot.

Chauhan added, “Police are suspecting them to have died by suicide by jumping into the Ganga. However, no suicide note was found from the spot nor from their hotel room. A search is on to find their bodies.”